Double-double machine Jonquel Jones added physicality to her game after playing in South Korea

By Published:
Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones, left, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Sparks forward Jelena Dubljevic during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun are back in action on Tuesday night. They’ll be looking for their first win of the year when they visit Maya Moore and the Minnesota Lynx.

It won’t be easy–Minnesota, last year’s runner-up, is off to a 3-0 start.

Sun forward Jonquel Jones is still growing into her potential. She’s off to a great start in her second season, averaging 13.5 points and 16 rebounds per game. Jonquel spent her offseason playing in Korea.

“It’s really physical over there, so I got a lot of that in my game,” Jones said. “It was a really good experience, my team won a championship, so I’m happy.”

The Sun are back home Friday to host Minnesota.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s