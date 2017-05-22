Double-double machine Jonquel Jones added physicality to her game after playing in South Korea

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun are back in action on Tuesday night. They’ll be looking for their first win of the year when they visit Maya Moore and the Minnesota Lynx.

It won’t be easy–Minnesota, last year’s runner-up, is off to a 3-0 start.

Sun forward Jonquel Jones is still growing into her potential. She’s off to a great start in her second season, averaging 13.5 points and 16 rebounds per game. Jonquel spent her offseason playing in Korea.

“It’s really physical over there, so I got a lot of that in my game,” Jones said. “It was a really good experience, my team won a championship, so I’m happy.”

The Sun are back home Friday to host Minnesota.

