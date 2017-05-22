NBA Draft Profile: Jonathan Isaac

Here at SportzEdge, we’re breaking down some of the top prospects in this year’s NBA Draft. Which guys would you want your team to choose? Which ones should your team avoid? Are you just hate-reading this because you’re a Nets fan? (Haha, just kidding. We all know Nets fans aren’t real).

Jonathan Isaac

6-10, 210 lbs.

Florida State

Small Forward

STRENGHTS: At 6-10, 210, and with a 7-1 wingspan, Jonathan Isaac is like a science fiction 2-guard. He’s the reason guys under 6-5 might feel helpless about their basketball futures, and the reason some believe the NBA could soon be just a bunch of seven footers running around the floor, at every position.

This kid has the ability to do pretty much everything–shoot the 3, drive to the basket, finish at the rim, rebound, block shots– he even averaged 1.2 steals per game. He can shoot off the bounce, has an excellent face-up game, is reliable in the post, and has a quick enough first step to get by some 2’s and 3’s. You almost have to see him to believe him—it’s hard to imagine a guy this long and athletic playing like a guard.

Isaac averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game last season.

WEAKNESSES: He’s not the quickest wing player out there, and as you’d expect with a near-seven-footer, he’s not the most fluid in his motion (for a guard). His first-step quickness could be a problem in the NBA, and he also needs to develop his left hand, as teams were forcing him that way in college.

Finding the right position for him could be a challenge as well, unless he becomes a knock-down three-point shooter (he shot 34.8% last year). Defensively, he gets bullied in the post and was often in foul trouble because he wasn’t able to hold his ground. (That’s what happened in FSU’s 91-66 second-round loss to Xavier). Isaac’s greatest strength is his size advantage on the wing, so teams will have to decide how to use him, and how much muscle to add to his developing frame. He’s a good shotblocker, but might struggle to keep up with quicker guards and wing players.

BOTTOM LINE: He’s got room to grow (no pun intended), but this 19-year-old has near-limitless potential. If he develops a more reliable three-point shot, or becomes lethal in the mid-range game, he’ll be an All-Star. If he works out as a 2-guard or even a 3, he’ll be an absolute matchup nightmare, especially considering the fact that he may not be done growing. His impact won’t be as great at the 4, but even if you just throw him there on defense, this kid can be a game-changer. He’ll be among the first six or seven players taken in the draft.

