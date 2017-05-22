New York Jets re-sign former UConn wideout Deshon Foxx

(WTNH)–Former UConn wide receiver Deshon Foxx has been signed by the New York Jets.

The 5-10, 177-pound wideout originally signed a reserve-future contract with the Jets back in January, but was waived by the team on May 9.

He first signed with the Seattle Seahawks in April 2015 after going undrafted. He was waived after injuring his hamstring in August of that year.

The Virginia native played for the Huskies from 2012-15, and racked up 716 all-purpose yards in his senior season. He’s yet to see the field in an NFL game, but will have a chance to make the Jets following training camp in July.

