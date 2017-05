(WTNH)–High School baseball action, and Amity beats Hamden today in the SCC Tournament.

The Dragons used the long ball–starting pitcher Max Scheps helping himself. He hits a solo homer to left center. And how about this blast by catcher Pat Winkel? It goes way up into the trees in right. It’s a two run shot.

Amity wins by the final score of 7-2.

Check out the highlights.

