Pat LaFontaine’s idea for “Lion’s Den” comes to fruition at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A very special room opened on Tuesday at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

The “Lion’s Den” is a colorful room that provides an escape for sick kids and their families where they can have fun with XBox video games, play on computers, and stay connected with the outside world through a large video monitor for live chats.

This is the 20th “Lion’s Den” to go into a hospital. The concept was created by former NHL star Pat LaFontaine, who played for the New York Rangers.

He told News 8 that no child in the fight for their life should ever feel isolated.

“They are communication centers where they can get their homework assignments from their teacher, talk with their heroes, and friends and feel connected and not isolated,” LaFontaine said.

He said he saw the needs for a place where families could get away from the hosptial rooms and treatments, where kids could just be kids.

Just in the first day on Tuesday, you could already see big smiles on the children’s faces.

