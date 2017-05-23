Thanks to tight-knit crew, Yale women’s crew heading back to NCAA Championships

Yale women’s crew is headed back to the NCAA Championships. It’s become the norm for Will Porter’s ladies. This is their 19th appearance in program history.

Only 22 crew teams qualify for NCAA’s.

The Elis received an at-large bid after finishing third in the Ivy League championship. This year, their varsity eight comes in seeded 9th. Porter thinks his team can give it a good run.

“If we get some traction and get moving who knows maybe we can climb above our seed, and that would be great. We have a responsibility to ultimately just do our best and focus in,” Porter said. “It is a six boat race across, and we have heats semis and final but really it’s just focusing in on what we’ve done the whole year.”

The championships run from Friday to Sunday in New Jersey. Yale finished 11th in the NCAA championships a year ago.

More stories by Henry Chisholm