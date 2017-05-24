Former Capital Prep star, Maryland forward Kiah Gillespie transfers to Florida State

The Associated Press Published:
Maryland's Kiah Gillespie dribbles down court after a turnover by Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 83-70. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie has completed her transfer from Maryland to Florida State.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore forward from Meriden, Connecticut, will sit out next season and have two years of eligibility remaining starting in 2018-19.

Gillespie, who was a 2015 McDonald’s High School All-American, averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in two seasons with the Terrapins. Florida State coach Sue Semrau said on Wednesday that Gillespie is a multi-faceted player who can knock down 3-pointers or make plays from the high post.

This is the third transfer that the Seminoles have added in the offseason. Point guard AJ Alix, a graduate transfer from TCU, and Junior College forward Hatty Nawezhi will be eligible next season.

More stories by mgshare

Related Posts