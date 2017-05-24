Highlights: Fairfield Prep edges Branford

(WTNH) — Fairfield Prep baseball has been playing like a top ten team all season while Branford is one of the hottest teams in the state riding a 12 game win streak.

The two schools met in the SCC semis finals with a trip to the tourney title game on the line.

The Hornets got the scoring started in the 2nd inning. Zane Kmetick knocked a hit through on the left side, bringing DJ Carron home and making it one to nothing Hornets.

This game featured a great pitching match–up as Branford junior Alphonse Suppa was able to pitch his team out of a couple tough spots during the game

Meanwhile– Charlie Hoover was rock solid after giving up one run, keeping the Hornets in check.

Prep finally broke thru in the 5th as Biaggio Paoletta brings home Dan Fallacaro.

Paoletta also drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 7th.

Prep wins 2-1 and the Jesuits will get the winner of Amity and East Haven.

