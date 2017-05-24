Highlights: Fitch rolls past Waterford

(WTNH) — Fitch took on Waterford in the ECC quarterfinals.

It was already a six to nothing lead for Fitch in the 6th inning when the Falcons added another run. Connor McCrey hit one to right field to score Mike Williams and make the score seven to nothing Fitch.

The story of the game was Fitch right-hander Ian Cekala who threw a complete game shutout. Cekala struck out eight and allowed just one hit.

The Falcons won with the final score being seven to nothing.

They play Stonington or Wheeler next.

More stories by John Pierson