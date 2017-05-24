Jonathan Hernandez issues statement on brother Aaron: “He was far from perfect, but I will always love him”

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Jonathan Hernandez, brother of Aaron and a former Bristol high school football star himself, released a statement about his brother’s death through PR Newswire on Wednesday.

The statement was short, but it reads as follows:

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported my mother and me during such difficult times

“My younger brother Aaron was far from perfect, but I will always love him. Many stories about my brother’s life have been shared with the public — except the story Aaron was brave enough to share with our mother and me. It’s the one story he wanted us to share with the world.

“It is Aaron’s truth.”

The statement ended there, and did not elaborate on what the “truth” was.

Aaron Hernandez hung himself in prison in April, according to officials. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. The conviction was vacated after Hernandez’s death, with the judge citing longstanding Massachusetts precedent.

Jonathan is currently the head football coach at Ledyard High School. He is also a former UConn quarterback and wide receiver.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s