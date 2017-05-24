Jonathan Hernandez issues statement on brother Aaron: “He was far from perfect, but I will always love him”

(WTNH)–Jonathan Hernandez, brother of Aaron and a former Bristol high school football star himself, released a statement about his brother’s death through PR Newswire on Wednesday.

The statement was short, but it reads as follows:

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported my mother and me during such difficult times

“My younger brother Aaron was far from perfect, but I will always love him. Many stories about my brother’s life have been shared with the public — except the story Aaron was brave enough to share with our mother and me. It’s the one story he wanted us to share with the world.

“It is Aaron’s truth.”

The statement ended there, and did not elaborate on what the “truth” was.

Aaron Hernandez hung himself in prison in April, according to officials. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. The conviction was vacated after Hernandez’s death, with the judge citing longstanding Massachusetts precedent.

Jonathan is currently the head football coach at Ledyard High School. He is also a former UConn quarterback and wide receiver.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff