CIAC announces girls’ high school lacrosse tournament matchups

Branford is a top seed in the Class M bracket.

(WTNH)–The girls’ high school lacrosse tournament matchups and schedule was released by the CIAC on Thursday.

Class L

Qualifying Round, Friday May 26:

Hall (8-8) at South Windsor (8-8), 4 p.m.

Danbury (8-8) at Fairfield Ludlowe (9-7), 5 p.m.

Trumbull (7-8) at West Haven (9-7), 6:30 p.m.

First Round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.:

South Windsor or Hall at No. 1 Newtown (14-2)

No. 9 Fairfield Warde (12-4) at No. 8 New Canaan (12-4)

No. 13 Southington (9-7) at No. 4 Darien (13-3)

No. 12 Shelton (10-6) at No. 5 Conard (12-3)

Fairfield Ludlowe or Danbury at No. 2 Greenwich (13-2)

No. 10 Staples (11-5) at No. 7 Ridgefield (12-4)

West Haven or Trumbull at No. 3 Cheshire (13-3)

No. 11 Wilton (10-5) at No. 6 Glastonbury (12-4)

Quarterfinals: June 1, sites, times TBA

Semifinals: June 6, sites, times TBA

Championship: June 10, Jonathan Law High School (Milford), time TBA

Class M

Qualifying Round: Friday, May 26 (unless noted)

RHAM (8-8) at Guilford (8-8), 2 p.m.

Watertown (8-8-0) at Masuk (8-8), 6 p.m.

Berlin (7-9) at Joel Barlow (8-8), 5:30 p.m.

Foran (7-9) at Tolland (9-7), noon Saturday*

First Round: Tuesday, May 30 (unless noted)

Guilford or RHAM at No. 1 East Lyme (14-2-0)

No. 9 North Haven (9-6-0) at No. 8 Lauralton Hall (10-6-0)

Tolland or Foran at No. 4 Branford (12-4-0)

No. 12 Bacon Academy (9-7) at No. 5 Farmington (12-4)

Masuk or Watertown at No. 2 Pomperaug (14-2)

No. 10 Sheehan (9-7-0) at No. 7 Jonathan Law (12-4), 4 p.m.

Joel Barlow or Berlin at No. 3 Daniel Hand (12-3-0)

No. 11 Brookfield (9-7-0) at No. 6 Windsor (12-4-0)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 1

Semifinals: Tuesday, June 6, sites, times TBA

Championship: Saturday, June 10, at Jonathan Law High School (Milford), time TBA

Class S

Qualifying Round, Friday May 26:

Haddam-Killingworth (8-8) at St. Joseph (9-7), 4 p.m.

Immaculate (7-9-0) at Somers (9-7-0), 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (7-9-0) at Granby Memorial (9-7-0), 5 p.m.

Qualifying Round, Saturday May 27:

St. Bernard (7-8) at Ellington (9-7), 1 p.m.

First Round: Tuesday, May 30, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph or Haddam-Killingworth at No. 1 Housatonic (15-1)

No. 9 East Catholic (12-4) at No. 8 Waterford (12-4)

Granby Memorial or Holy Cross at No. 4 Stonington (13-3)

No. 12 Old Saybrook (9-7) at No. 5 Weston (13-3)

Ellington or St. Bernard at No. 2 Old Lyme (14-2-0)

No. 10 New Fairfield (11-5-0) at No. 7 Lewis Mills (13-3-0)

Somers or Immaculate at No. 3 Canton (14-2-0)

No. 11 Montville (10-6-0) at No. 6 North Branford (13-3-0)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, June 1, 5 p.m.

Semifinals: June 6, sites, times TBA

Championship: June 10, Law High-Milford, time TBA

