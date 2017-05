CIAC Boys’ Lacrosse Tournament Matchups Set

(WTNH)–The boys’ lacrosse state tournament seedings and matchups were released by the CIAC on Thursday.

Most qualifying round games are set for Saturday, while first round action gets underway next week. The quarterfinal round in each class will take place on June 3, the semifinals on June 7, and the championship on June 10th, at McMahon High School in Norwalk.

Check out the matchups below:

Class L

Qualifying Round, Saturday May 27:

Conard (8-7) at West Haven (9-7), 11 a.m.

Farmington (8-8) at New Milford (9-7), 11 a.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe (8-8) at Simsbury (9-7), 12 p.m.

Fairfield Warde (8-8) at Newtown (9-7), 11 a.m.

Brien McMahon (7-9) at Shelton (10-6), 11 a.m.

Hall (6-9) at Xavier (10-6), 6 p.m.

First Round, Wednesday May 31:

West Haven or Conard at No. 1 Darien (16-0)

No. 9 Staples (11-5) at No. 8 Greenwich (12-4)

Newtown or Fairfield Warde at No. 4 Ridgefield (13-3)

Shelton or Brien McMahon at No. 5 Glastonbury (13-3)

Xavier or Hall at No. 6 Wilton (12-4)

Simsbury or Fairfield Ludlowe at No. 3 Fairfield Prep (13-3)

No. 10 Trumbull (11-5) at No. 7 Cheshire (12-4)

Quarterfinals: June 3, 3 p.m.

Semifinals: June 7, sites TBA

Championship: June 10, at McMahon High School (Norwalk), time TBA

Class M

Qualifying Round, Friday May 26:

RHAM (8-8) at Notre Dame-West Haven (10-6), 5 p.m.

Fitch (7-9) at Norwich Tech-Windham Tech (7-4), 4 p.m.

Qualifying Round, Saturday May 27:

East Lyme (9-7) at Joel Barlow (9-7), noon

Brookfield (9-7) at Watertown (8-6), 9 a.m.

Guilford (8-8) at Wolcott (8-5), 1 p.m.

Avon (8-8) at Masuk (10-6), 11 a.m.

Newington (8-8) at Daniel Hand (10-6), noon

Lyman Hall (7-9) at Lewis Mills (11-5), noon

Stratford (7-9) at Branford (11-5), 5 p.m.

First Round, Wednesday May 31:

All games at 4:30 p.m.

Joel Barlow or East Lyme at No. 1 New Fairfield (14-2)

Branford or Stratford vs. Lewis Mills or Lyman Hall

Masuk or Avon at No. 4 New Canaan (11-3)

Notre Dame-West Haven or RHAM at No. 5 Foran (12-4)

Watertown or Brookfield at No. 2 North Haven (13-2)

Norwich Tech-Windham Tech or Fitch at No. 7 Pomperaug (11-4)

Wolcott or Guilford at No. 3 Weston (13-3)

Daniel Hand or Newington at No. 6 Berlin (12-4)

Quarterfinals: June 3, 3 p.m.

Semifinals: June 7, sites, times TBA

Championship: June 10 at McMahon High School (Norwalk), time TBA

Class S

Qualifying Round, Saturday May 27

Holy Cross (7-9) at Old Saybrook (7-9), 11 a.m.

Canton (6-9) at Sheehan (7-9), noon

First Round, Wednesday, May 31

Time: 4:30 p.m. unless noted

Old Saybrook or Holy Cross at No. 1 Somers (15-1)

No. 9 Granby Memorial (10-6) at No. 8 East Catholic (10-6)

No. 13 St. Paul Catholic (8-8) at No. 4 Ellington (12-4), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Morgan (8-8) at No. 5 Valley Regional (12-4)

Sheehan or Canton at No. 2 Waterford (15-1)

No. 10 St. Bernard-Wheeler (10-6) at No. 7 Stonington (11-5)

No. 14 Rocky Hill (8-8) at No. 3 Haddam-Killingworth (13-3)

No. 11 Immaculate (8-8) at No. 6 Bacon Academy (12-4), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals: June 3, 3 p.m.

Semifinals: June 7, sites, times TBA

Championship: June 10 at McMahon High-Norwalk, time TBA

