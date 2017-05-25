Coast Guard’s Darius Adams wins national championship in long jump

GENEVA, Ohio. –Junior Darius Adams won the national championship in the long jump at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mount Union.

Adams, making his first NCAA championship appearance, posted the two best jumps in the championship during the opening flight as he went 23 feet, 11.75 inches on his second jump before a leap of 24 feet, 1.5 inches on his third jump to finish first of the nine qualifiers for the finals and that would hold up in the finals.

Freshman Matt Fleming from Benedictine placed second with a leap of 23 feet, 10.75 inches.

He is the first Coast Guard athlete to earn a national championship in an individual sport since Christian Brindamour won the 50 freestyle at 2014 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships.

Adams becomes the first Coast Guard track athlete to earn All-America honors since six-time All-American Adam Scalesse placed third in the 110 hurdles at the 2014 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

He had the seventh longest jump this year in Division III when he posted a jump of 24 feet, 5.75 inches to break his own school record and win the New England Open Championship which featured athletes from Divisions I, II and III.

A junior from Nassau, Bahamas, he is one of the most gifted athletes at the Academy. He was a member of the men’s basketball team for two years averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

Adams earned All-NEWMAC honors with a second place finish in the long jump (21.6.75) and last year and had a breakout season as a member of the football team this Fall as Adams playing his first year of football at any level, set of tied three records and earned several postseason accolades. He was named to the 2016 New England Football Writers Division II/III All-New England Team. He was also named the New England Football Conference (NEFC) Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a first team all conference selection.

He broke single-season school records with 1,054 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions while also tying the single-game record of three touchdown receptions twice this season. He was second on the team with 47 receptions.

