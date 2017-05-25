Guilford softball rallies to beat East Haven in SCC tournaement

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Guilford advanced to the SCC tournament semi-finals with a 3-2 win over East Haven. Jordyn Goldstein drove in the game winning win run with a single in the 7th inning. Jessica Stettinger hit a 2 run homer for the Yellow Jackets.
