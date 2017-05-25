Highlights: Daniel Hand edges Cheshire, 7-5, for SCC girls’ lacrosse title

(WTNH)–The girls of the SCC toughing it out in the rain late this afternoon. Hand of Madison and Cheshire playing for the tournament title.

Rams down early 3-0, trying to keep it close. Annie Aquavita sneaks one in over the goalie. 3-1 Hand still in control.

Tigers played great defense and scored when they needed to. Glenna Kate Gies stretching to put this one in. 4-1 Tigers.

Jump to the second half, Cheshire down big, Aquavita one more time.

The Tigers hold on. 7-5 Hand wins.

It’s their second straight SCC title.

