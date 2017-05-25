Highlights: Fairfield Prep beats Cheshire, 11-8, for SCC lacrosse title

(WTNH)–The rain wiped out high school baseball and softball tournament action today. Lacrosse– they play that in the rain though. Championship games in the Southern Connecticut Conference for the boys’ and girls.

The SCC tourney came down to Cheshire and Fairfield Prep.

The Jesuits got out of the gate with a big first quarter, taking a 7-2 lead after Connor Boyle let one rip and it found the back of the net.

This is a tough Cheshire team though, and they weren’t going down easy.

Ryan Lindsay slipped one home. But it was too much Prep, as Jae Young Stuhlman cashed one in.

Prep wins it, 11-8.

