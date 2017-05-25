Hillhouse state championship-winning teams honored by New Haven Mayor Toni Harp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Athletes at Hillhouse High School were honored by Mayor Toni Harp on Thursday, as three of the school’s teams took home championships.

The boys’ basketball team and boys’ track team each won state titles, while the girls’ track team took home the Southern Connecticut Conference title.

The title for the boys’ basketball team was its 24th all-time, which is more than any other high school in the state. Hillhouse beat East Hartford, 78-58, on March 19th, to claim its second straight title.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff