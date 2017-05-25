New Haven’s own Tobe Carberry joins Yale men’s basketball coaching staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The latest addition to James Jones’ coaching staff is no stranger to New Haven. Tobe Carberry, who starred at Hillhouse High School before a very successful collegiate and professional career, has been named an assistant men’s basketball coach at Yale.

Carberry comes to Yale after spending the 2016-17 season at LIU Brooklyn where he helped the Blackbirds post a 20-12 record and finish second in the Northeast Conference.

“I have always admired what Coach James Jones has accomplished with the Yale program,” Carberry said. “I have worked numerous Bulldog Summer Basketball camps over the years and have become close with the staff. To have a chance to work with a successful program, representing the most prestigious university in the world while doing so in my hometown is a great opportunity.”

Prior to LIU, Carberry spent two years as an assistant at Central Connecticut, serving under legendary head coach Howie Dickenman. He also has experience at New Haven and Southern Connecticut. At UNH, he worked for former Yale assistant Ted Hotaling, and in 2012-13 helped the Chargers reach the NCAA postseason for the first time in nine years. New Haven’s 16-6 conference record and third-place regular-season finish were both the best for the team since joining the Northeast-10.

Carberry moved to New Haven in 2010-11 after spending three seasons as the top assistant coach at Southern Connecticut.

After a standout career at the University of Vermont, Carberry spent five years in professional basketball leagues in the United States and Europe, including the NBA Development League.

At Vermont, Carberry ranks 13th on the all-time scoring list with 1,235 points and ranked in the top 10 in games played, field goals, assists, steals and blocked shots at the conclusion of his career. Ironically, Jones’ first victory at Yale came over Carberry’s UVM team in 1999.

Carberry was a finalist in the National Slam Dunk contest at the Final Four in Indianapolis in 2000 and was awarded the 2000 New England Division I Unsung Hero Award by the New England Basketball Coaches Association.

Carberry earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in sociology from UVM in 2000. He received his Master’s Degree in sports industries management from the University of New Haven. He and his wife, Anna DuBose Carberry, reside in Hamden with their son Tobe, Jr.

Carberry replaces Anthony Goins, who joined Quinnipiac’s coaching staff.

Report filed by Tim Bennett (timothy.bennett@yale.edu), Yale Sports Publicity

