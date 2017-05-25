Odell Beckham and Olivier Vernon miss Giants OTAs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants ended their first week of voluntary organized team activities missing two of their biggest stars — wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.

The workout Thursday was third of the week, and Beckham missed them all. The team did not say whether Vernon missed all three, but the veteran who signed an $85 million contract in the offseason last year wasn’t there Thursday, the only day workouts were open to the media.

The only other player missing was third-year defensive end Owa Odighizuwa, who hinted since the end of last season that he may take time away from football.

“It’s a time to build fundamentals, communication, chemistry, and trust. So you want all your players here, especially the great ones,” coach Ben McAdoo said. “They facilitate a lot of those things for you. But you coach who is here, that’s what time of year it is for us.”

Beckham, who had led the Giants in receiving in each of his first three seasons and caught 35 touchdowns, isn’t breaking any rules by missing the workouts. However, general manager Jerry Reese talked to him after last season and told him he had to mature.

The 24-year-old catalyst of the Giants offense portrayed himself in a bad light by taking a one-day trip to Florida and going out on a boat in the week leading up to the Giants’ playoff loss to Green Bay.

Not only did the trip put him under the microscope, it was magnified when Beckham had a bad game in a one-sided loss to the Packers.

Teammates didn’t seem concerned with Beckham missing the workouts.

Cornnerback Janoris Jenkins said deciding whether to attending the workouts is an individual choice.

“Those guys are very talented and we know that this is a business and they are out there working and it is not a big concern to the team,” Jenkins said. “When they get back they are going to come in here like they always do and we will have fun and continue to practice.”

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison emphasized that the workouts are voluntary.

“I’m more than sure OV and OBJ are somewhere working out just as hard or maybe even harder than we are,” Harrison said. “So I’m confident that they’ll come in and will be ready.”

Veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, who left the Jets to sign with the Giants in the offseason, said that Beckham won’t have any problem being in shape.

“He is probably the best athlete that I have ever seen,” Marshall said. “I mean he can kick a soccer ball, he can kick a football, he can throw a baseball, he can hit a baseball. I am not saying that I am envious, but dang I wish I could be him. He has cool hair, he just signed the biggest shoe deal in football history.”

Vernon has a workout clause in his contract so he has the potential to lose $250,000 if he does not show up. Beckham does not have a workout clause.

The Giants will have a mandatory minicamp starting on June 13.

