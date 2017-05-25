Pat Winkel leads Amity baseball to SCC title game; Spartans will face Fairfield Prep for the championship

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Junior catcher Pat Winkel had a 3 hit night, including a 3 run homer in the first inning, as the #1 ranked Amity Spartans beat East Haven 11-0 in the semi-finals of the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament. Winklel’s home run sparked a six run opening inning for Amity, he also scored 3 runs. Rohan Patel and Jack Nolan added 2 run hits for Sal Coppola’s 4-time defending state champions. Pitcher Ben Lodewick tossed the shutout for Amity, who will play Fairfield Prep Thursday night in the SCC title game.

