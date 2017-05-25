Pat Winkel leads Amity baseball to SCC title game; Spartans will face Fairfield Prep for the championship

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Junior catcher Pat Winkel had a 3 hit night, including a 3 run homer in the first inning, as the #1 ranked Amity Spartans beat East Haven 11-0 in the semi-finals of the Southern Connecticut Conference Tournament. Winklel’s home run sparked a six run opening inning for Amity, he also scored 3 runs. Rohan Patel and Jack Nolan added 2 run hits for Sal Coppola’s 4-time defending state champions. Pitcher Ben Lodewick tossed the shutout for Amity, who will play Fairfield Prep Thursday night in the SCC title game.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor