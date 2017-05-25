Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker and Marc Leishman commit to Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn., May 25, 2017 – The Travelers Championship today announced that Patrick Reed, Brandt Snedeker and Marc Leishman – a trio that has combined for 15 PGA TOUR victories, including Leishman’s win at the 2012 Travelers Championship – have committed to play in the 2017 tournament.

“All three of these players have won multiple times on the PGA TOUR,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Marc has already won here, while Brandt and Patrick have been in contention for a win. They are great additions to what’s shaping up to be a fantastic field.”

Patrick Reed will be playing in his sixth Travelers Championship. He tied for 11th in 2016, his best finish in five starts. Reed, who is No. 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is coming off the most successful season of his career. He won for the fourth straight year, finished third in the FedExCup points race and represented the United States in the Olympics and Ryder Cup. Reed has five TOUR victories, including events in the World Golf Championships (2014 Cadillac Championship) and FedExCup playoffs (The Barclays in 2016).

Brandt Snedeker has also played in five Travelers Championships, with a tie for 10th in 2015 his best showing. The 2007 PGA TOUR rookie of the year, Snedeker won the FedExCup title in 2012 after winning the season-ending TOUR Championship. He recorded his most recent of eight career TOUR victories in 2016 at Torrey Pines. Snedeker already has three top-10 finishes on TOUR this season, and is ranked No. 32 in the world.

Marc Leishman had one of the greatest final rounds from a Travelers Championship winner in 2012, shooting 62 to come from six shots back and earn his first TOUR victory. That round remains the lowest score of his TOUR career. Leishman’s second TOUR win came this season, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. A native of Australia, Leishman is ranked No. 36 in the world and competed in the Presidents Cup in 2013 and 2015.

Reed, Snedeker and Leishman join a player field that includes Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner. The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25, and tickets are now available. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit http://www.TravelersChampionship.com.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff