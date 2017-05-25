Yankees’ Tyler Clippard says all of team’s pieces seem to fit

(WTNH)–The Yankees and Royals’ game set for Yankee Stadium on Thursday was rained out. New York will open a series on Friday with Oakland.

Joe Girardi’s club continues to sit atop the American League East despite lots of questions heading into the season. New York has relied on its entire roster to put together the second-best record in the A.L.

Pitcher Tyler Clippard, who came and left the Yankees during their World Series run, has returned to the Pinstripes as a veteran. He likes the foundation of this team.

“All of the pieces seem to fit, and you take notice of that when we lost a few guys and the guys who weren’t expected to pay every day stepped up and we didn’t miss a beat,” Clippard said. “When you see that happening, you think okay we have a chance, and it just kind of breeds confidence through the clubhouse.”

The Yanks are tied for the best home record in the Amercian League this season.

