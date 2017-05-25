Yankees’ Tyler Clippard says all of team’s pieces seem to fit

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yankees and Royals’ game set for Yankee Stadium on Thursday was rained out. New York will open a series on Friday with Oakland.

Joe Girardi’s club continues to sit atop the American League East despite lots of questions heading into the season. New York has relied on its entire roster to put together the second-best record in the A.L.

Pitcher Tyler Clippard, who came and left the Yankees during their World Series run, has returned to the Pinstripes as a veteran. He likes the foundation of this team.

“All of the pieces seem to fit, and you take notice of that when we lost a few guys and the guys who weren’t expected to pay every day stepped up and we didn’t miss a beat,” Clippard said. “When you see that happening, you think okay we have a chance, and it just kind of breeds confidence through the clubhouse.”

The Yanks are tied for the best home record in the Amercian League this season.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s