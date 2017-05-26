Connecticut Sun fall to Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx, but even at 0-4, feel they’re improving

(WTNH)–Eleven points. That’s the difference between the Connecticut Sun being 0-3 and 3-0.

The Sun have come up short in all three games this year. On Friday night, Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery and the Minnesota Lynx were at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Lynx beat the Sun by two points in Minneapolis on Tuesday. It was much worse on Friday night. The Lynx jumped out to a big early lead, Olympian Sylvia Fowles had a big game with 20 points, and Minnesota wins, 82-68.

The Sun remain winless, but feel like it’s just a matter of time before they get it going.

“It definitely feels better than last year as far as knowing the expectations from our coaches and ourselves,” said point guard Jasmine Thomas.

“It’s frustrating to hear every time that we’re close to getting over that hump, but we understand that we’re a good team and we’re not a team that’s going out there getting blown out every night,” said Jonquel Jones.

The Sun will hit the road for the next three games, starting in Chicago on Sunday.

