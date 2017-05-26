Connecticut’s own Rajai Davis talks about his iconic Game 7 homer

(WTNH)–One of Connecticut’s own is playing for the Athletics–outfielder Rajai Davis. He played his high school ball at New London, and college ball at UConn Avery Point.

He says he credits his high school coach Gill Varges at New London for helping shape the player he is today.

Davis has played 12 seasons in the bigs. This is his second stop in Oakland. He’s also spent time in Detroit, Toronto, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.

Most notably he was in Cleveland last season, and hit a now-famous game-tying home run off of Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

He was arguably on his way to World Series MVP, until the Cubs answered back in extra innings to take the title.

Rajai joined us on Friday to talk about that big hit.

