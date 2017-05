(WTNH)–Former UConn star Renee Montgomery is in her ninth WNBA season. Maya Moore is now in year 7. Where does the time go?

The two were back in Connecticut on Friday night for a game against the Sun. We caught up to the former college teammates and now professional teammates at today’s shootaround.

In her free time, Montgomery has started a TV broadcast career. So we put her to work.

You won’t want to miss this, Huskies fans. Check it out in the video above.

