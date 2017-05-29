Central Connecticut State draws No. 6 TCU in NCAA Baseball Tournament

(WTNH)–A breakout baseball season for Central Connecticut State will end in the NCAA Tournament, as the Northeast Conference champion Blue Devils found out their destination on Monday.

Central will travel to Texas, to take on host No. 6 TCU in the Fort Worth Regional. The Blue Devils (36-20) are making their first NCAA appearance since 2010. Virginia and Dallas Baptist will meet in the other regional contest.

The Blue Devils and Horned Frogs (42-16) will play on Friday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The game will be available on ESPN3. The Cavaliers (42-14) and the Patriots (40-19) will play at 4:00 p.m. Eastern. The regionals are a double-elimination format.

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday:

Game 1 at 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2 at 8 p.m. on ESPN3

Saturday:

Game 1 at 2 p.m. on ESPN3

Game 2 at 7 p.m. on ESPN3

Sunday:

Game 1 at 3 p.m. on ESPN3

Game 2 at 8 p.m. on ESPN3

Monday:

Game 1: at 6 p.m. on ESPN3

CCSU’s 36 wins are its most since winning a school-record 41 in 2004 under head coach Charlie Hickey. The Blue Devils have won more than 30 games in a season seven times under Hickey. In his 18th season at the helm of CCSU, Hickey won his 500th game at Central with Sunday’s win in the NEC Championship game.

The Blue Devils are making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance overall and their first since 2010. They also won conference titles in 2002, 2003 and 2004. The Blue Devils went to Norwich, CT, for the 2010 regionals. In 2002, CCSU traveled to the University of Texas, 2003 to Arizona State and to Oklahoma City in 2004.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff