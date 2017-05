(WTNH)–The Connecticut Sun picked up its first win of the season on Sunday in Chicago. Forward Jonquel Jones was a big reason why. She dropped a career-high 23 points and grabbed an obscene 21 rebounds.

Jones is just the 13th player in WNBA history to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. The former George Washington star leads the league in rebounds.

She gave us some tips on rebounding in the video above.

Check it out.

