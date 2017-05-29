UConn baseball just misses NCAA Tournament bid

(WTNH)–Twenty road wins, thirteen victories in just 18 home games and a run to the American Athletic Conference semifinals weren’t enough to earn UConn baseball a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (33-25) were among the “first four out” who did not hear their name called during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday.

UConn finished in third place at 14-10 in the AAC, just one game behind first-place Houston (15-9), which earned a No. 1 regional seed. The conference was ranked as the nation’s fourth-best by RPI.

The Huskies were snubbed despite a No. 38 RPI, and a 17-18 record against Top-50 teams.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t earn it,” Jim Penders told TheUConnBlog. “We didn’t do enough, myself included.”

The Huskies could have joined Central Connecticut State and Yale in the field. The Blue Devils earned a No. 4 seed in the Fort Worth Regional, and they’ll face top-seeded TCU in Game 1.

Yale earned a No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional, which is hosted by national No. 1 Oregon State. They’ll take on Nebraska in the first game.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff