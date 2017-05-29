UConn baseball just misses NCAA Tournament bid

By Published:

(WTNH)–Twenty road wins, thirteen victories in just 18 home games and a run to the American Athletic Conference semifinals weren’t enough to earn UConn baseball a bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (33-25) were among the “first four out” who did not hear their name called during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday.

UConn finished in third place at 14-10 in the AAC, just one game behind first-place Houston (15-9), which earned a No. 1 regional seed. The conference was ranked as the nation’s fourth-best by RPI.

The Huskies were snubbed despite a No. 38 RPI, and a 17-18 record against Top-50 teams.

“For whatever reason, we didn’t earn it,” Jim Penders told TheUConnBlog. “We didn’t do enough, myself included.”

The Huskies could have joined Central Connecticut State and Yale in the field. The Blue Devils earned a No. 4 seed in the Fort Worth Regional, and they’ll face top-seeded TCU in Game 1.

Yale earned a No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional, which is hosted by national No. 1 Oregon State. They’ll take on Nebraska in the first game.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s