Yale baseball earns No. 3 Regional Seed, will face Nebraska in NCAA Tournament

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Ivy League Baseball champion Yale Bulldogs will face Nebraska in Corvallis, Ore., in their first game of the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship this Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. The game can be watched online on ESPN3.

“We’re proud to be a three seed and proud to be representing our league,” Yale head coach John Stuper said. “We’re looking forward to this challenge.”

The Bulldogs, who went 32-16 during the season, earned a No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional. Oregon (49-4) State, the top seed of the entire tournament, and fourth-seeded Holy Cross (23-27) will play in the other game of the four-team, double-elimination bracket.

Nebraska, the No. 2 seed, went 35-20-1 overall this season and 16-7-1 in the Big Ten.

The two winners will square off on Saturday, June 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, while the losing teams will play an elimination game on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Yale won its second straight Red Rolfe Division title, advanced to the Ivy League Championship and swept Penn in a best-of-three series to win the conference title. The Bulldogs, winners of eight straight, feature eight All-Ivy selections and their head coach John Stuper won Ivy League Coach of the Year.

In its most recent games, the Bulldogs swept a doubleheader from the Patriot League champion Holy Cross last Saturday in Worcester, Mass.

View the 2017 NCAA Division I Baseball Bracket

Report filed by Ernie Bertothy, Yale Sports Publicity

