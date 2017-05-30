Dunkin’ Donuts Park to host game between U.S. College national team, Japan

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The Hartford Yard Goats announced Tuesday that Dunkin’ Donuts Park will play host to a baseball game between the 2017 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and the 2017 JUBF (Japan) National Team on Wednesday, July 12th at 7:05PM.

The game is part of the 41st USA vs Japan Collegiate All-Star Series and the series’ only contest in the state of Connecticut.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team is made up of the top non-draft-eligible collegiate baseball players in the country. Players who have worn the red, white, and blue for the Collegiate Team and have gone on to Major League Baseball success include such notables as Jackie Bradley Jr., Dustin Pedroia, Drew Pomeranz and David Price.

“We are excited to work with USA Baseball to bring this event to our fans in Hartford,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the greatest amateur players in the world, and at the same time, show off baseball’s greatest minor league ballpark.”

One hundred and sixty-four USA Baseball alumni appeared on Major League Baseball Opening Day rosters this season. All 30 MLB clubs feature at least one alumnus, with 29 teams boasting three or more. Of the 164 alumni, 39 have played for multiple USA Baseball teams and three represented the U.S. at the 2008 Olympics, where they won the bronze medal. In addition, 28 of the 29 athletes that played for the championship-winning World Baseball Classic team in the 2017 tournament appeared on Opening Day rosters for their respective clubs.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff