(WTNH)–The 5th seed in Class L–the Branford Hornets hosting the Beavers of Cheney Tech. Hornets get off to a quick start.

Jordan Botte rips one down the line…Nikko Liqouri could have crawled home. Branford had a 5-0 lead. Pitcher Zane Kmietek on his game. He struck out the side in the 2nd inning. He’s been great for Branford all season long.

The Hornets move on to round 2 with an 11-0 win.

