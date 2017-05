(WTNH)–In girls’ lacrosse, Class M. Branford hosting Foran of Milford.

The Hornets jump out in front early. Freshman Bianna Shaw working with the left hand. She scores, Branford takes an 8-1 lead.

Not long after, Sophie Spencer to Katie Parker. She weaves through, finds some space and scores.

The Hornets were up 8.

Then, it’s Sabrina Torcellini finding Autumn McHenry. The one-hopper.

Branford advances to the second round, 15-3.

Farmington up next for the Hornets.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff