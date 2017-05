(WTNH)–The high school girls’ lacrosse playoffs were in action on Tuesday night. In Class L, Cheshire beats Trumbull.

Big day for Mia Pulischiano she had 5 goals. The one we showed makes it 13-2 Rams.

Trumbull gets one back–Emily Tinnesz with the nice shot.

Cheshire wins it by the final score of 15-4.

They get Wilton next.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff