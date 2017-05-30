Highlights: Hamden blanks Newington, 7-0, advances in baseball tournament

(WTNH)–High school baseball and softball playoffs are officially underway. A loaded schedule of games today. There was a good matchup in Newington. The Indians hosting the Green Dragons from Hamden.

No score in the 3rd inning, and a two-out rally for Hamden. Tyler Osborne with a rope to right center–one run scores.
1-0, Hamden.

The next batter was Mike Ferrett. He blasts one to left, it’s gone, a two-run homer.
3-0, Hamden.

He added another two run shot.

They win it, 7-0.

The Dragons get top seed Amity tomorrow.

