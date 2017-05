In North Branford, the ThunderBirds hosting the Montville Indians in the first round of the state softball tournament on Tuesday afternoon. The T-Birds just took home the Shoreline Championship.

Montville took the early 1-0 lead. North Branford responds with the next 9.

Kayla Deprez comes through with a two-run double. Dani Ramada would follow with a rope to the fence, and two more runs score.

T-Birds move on, winning this one by the final score of 9-1.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson