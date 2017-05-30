Highlights: Sacred Heart Academy upsets Guilford, 4-2

Guilford softball coming off getting no-hit in the SCC final, looking for better results in states. Sacred Heart Academy was standing in the way.

Great defense for the Sharks…down by two runs, ball hit to center. Brittney LaChance coming on to make the catch. Sharks do it with the bats next.

Bernadette Kingsbury, the pitcher, helping her own cause. She goes deep to center. It stays in the park. Emily Drezek rounding third, she scores, 2-1 Sharks trail.

Later though, they’d take the lead, and the Sharks upset the Indians 4-2.

