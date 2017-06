Fairfield Ludlowe knocking Southington baseball out of the tournament. It wasn’t easy, as a good performance on the hill from Ryan Sheehan. He was getting some big strikeouts.

The Blue Knights didn’t give him any run support though. Braydon Cooney’s got a solid base hit for the Blue Knights, but Jack McGuire gets ahold of it and makes a great throw to get Cooney.

Falcons win 4-0 and move on to the quarterfinals. They will face Amity.

