Highlights: Amity erases early deficit to down Hamden, 9-2

(WTNH)–The best high school baseball team in the state survives a scare today. The Amity Spartans win again. They come back to beat a gritty Hamden team on Wednesday.

In the fourth inning, no score. Hamden scores twice, a home run by Michael Ferrett and then a sac fly by Stephen Richetelli makes it 2-0, Green Dragons.

Amity would score three times in the bottom of the inning. Adam Hurwitz singles home Rohan Patel, and we’re all tied at 2.

A couple of batters later, the Spartans break out the safety squeeze. Andrew Hague lays it down, Hurwitz scores. 3-2.

Nine unanswered by the state champs.

Amity pulls away and wins it, 9-2.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff