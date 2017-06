The Amity softball team beat Wilton on Wednesday night.

No score, the Spartans with a couple runners on. Carly Marchitto drops it in the right spot–two runs score.

Marchitto is gonna hustle all the way to third, a two-run triple.

That’s the only scoring play of the game. Amity wins 2-0.

Spartans play Stamford Friday in the quarterfinals.

More stories by John Pierson