The North Haven softball team coming off a 17 win regular season. Hosting the Indians of Farmington.

3-0, North Haven.

Farmington answers. Bases loaded for Johanna Wolkoff–the freshman comes through.

A bases-clearing double ties it at 3.

Next inning, the Indians of North Haven go back in front. Laurissa Amaker knocks a solo homer.

North Haven holds on to win, 7-4.

Indians move on to the quarterfinals.

More stories by John Pierson