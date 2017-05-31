UConn men’s basketball will face Oregon in PK80 tournament on Thanksgiving

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team will challenge 2017 Final Four participant Oregon on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 23, in the first round of the PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon this season.

The tournament, which consists of two eight-team brackets running simultaneously in Portland, is being held in honor of Nike co-founder and Basketball Hall of Famer Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.

The two brackets will produce two different champions at the event. UConn is in the “Victory Bracket,” hopefully aptly named, alongside Oregon, Michigan State, Georgetown, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Portland.

The “Motion Bracket” includes Duke, Portland State, Butler, Texas, Florida, Stanford, Gonzaga and Ohio State.

Games will be played from Thursday, Nov. 23 through Sunday Nov. 26, with the championship games being held on Sunday. Game times and television information have yet to be determined.

UConn and Oregon met for the first time last November in the Maui Invitational. The Ducks pulled away for a 79-69 victory. They went on to advance to the Final Four.

The Huskies have a long history with former Big East Conference foe Georgetown, with 66 meetings on the hardwood since the 1958-59 season, the most recent a 72-69 loss to the Hoyas last season in Washington D.C.

UConn has a 4-2 overall record against Michigan State, the most recent meeting a 60-54 UConn victory in the 2014 NCAA East Regional Championship game at Madison Square Garden, sending UConn to the Final Four and the eventual National Championship.

The PK80 field includes 24 national champions, including 10 of the past 14 winners, as well as three of the four programs to reach the NCAA Final Four this past season.

