WATCH: Staples outfielder Chris Drbal knocks down fence, robs home run against Cheshire

(WTNH)–The high school baseball playoffs are underway, and even though the first round took place on Tuesday, we might have already seen the best play of the season.

Staples outfielder Chris Drbal robbed a would-be home run to preserve the shutout in the Wreckers’ 6-0 win over Cheshire. He even brought down the fence in the process.

The 11th-seeded Wreckers moved on to play Wilton on Wednesday afternoon.

