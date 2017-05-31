WATCH: Staples outfielder Chris Drbal knocks down fence, robs home run against Cheshire

Here's Chris Drbal's HR robbing catch in yesterday's Class LL first round. @WreckerBaseball is back in action today vs. Wilton on WWPT. pic.twitter.com/DQJmWQsdm4 — SHSports (@StaplesSports) May 31, 2017

(WTNH)–The high school baseball playoffs are underway, and even though the first round took place on Tuesday, we might have already seen the best play of the season.

Staples outfielder Chris Drbal robbed a would-be home run to preserve the shutout in the Wreckers’ 6-0 win over Cheshire. He even brought down the fence in the process.

The 11th-seeded Wreckers moved on to play Wilton on Wednesday afternoon.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff