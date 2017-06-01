Former UConn linebacker, Chiefs GM John Dorsey named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(WTNH)–Former UConn linebacker and current Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey was named as a candidate Thursday for the College Football Hall of Fame.

75 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Div. 1-A) and 98 players and 31 coaches from the divisional ranks were named to the ballot on Thursday.

UConn has yet to have a former player or coach inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dorsey is entering his fifth season as the Chiefs general manager and his 27th as a player personnel member in the NFL. He also played five seasons in the NFL after leaving UConn.

A four-year starter at UConn (1980-83), Dorsey was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Yankee Conference during each of his final two collegiate seasons and is the all-time leading tackler in the conference’s history. He also earned Division I-AA All-America recognition as a senior and, in 1998, he was selected to the school’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Football Team. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science.

The announcement of the 2018 Class will be made Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. The 2018 class will officially be inducted during the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner Dec. 4, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later that December and honored on the field during the 14th Annual National Hall of Fame Salute during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They will also be honored at their respective schools at an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2018 season.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff