Former UConn star Ryan Boatright wins MVP of Croatian League Finals

(WTNH)–Ryan Boatright has more national championships than Jim Boeheim.

That is, if you count the Croatian League.

The former Huskies point guard and starter on the 2014 title team is making his mark overseas, as he was just named MVP of the Croatian League (HKS) Finals. Boatright scored 22 points in the title-clincher for his KK Cedevita club on Thursday night, as they defeated KK Cibona, 78-75.

The victory marked the team’s fourth straight national title.

This was the first season in Croatia for Boatright, who played last year in the Chinese Basketball Association.

After going undrafted in 2015, he spent time with the Brooklyn Nets’ summer league team and the NBA D-League’s Grand Rapids Drive, an affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, before moving on to China.

Huskies fans would love to see him back stateside, but it appears ‘The Boat Show’ is as entertaining as ever in Croatia:

