Highlights: Daniel Hand girls’ lacrosse beats Brookfield, 16-9, moves to state semis

The state semifinals are set in girls high school lacrosse. In Class M, the top 4 seeds are still standing.

On Thursday, Hand of Madison, the champs of the Southern CT conference advanced. The Tigers held on to beat a good Brookfield team.

Taylor Scully and her team can score goals. Scully to a cutting Riley Kokoruda.

Bobcats coaching staff encouraging their team.

Brookfield able to put 9 gaols on the board. On the charge, it’s Olivia Davidson to Camryn Dacosta.

Hand the 3rd seed– has too many scoring options. Scully does it herself…

The Tigers are moving on– with a 16-9 win.

