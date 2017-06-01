Highlights: Pomperaug cruises past Law, 18-5, into state semifinals

By Published:

Hand will now play the 2nd seed–Pomperaug.

The Panthers hosting Jonathan Law of Milford this afternoon.

Home team builds an early lead. Allison McCormick sets up Kathleen Schenk.

A little later on its McCormick on the hook up again. Rewards Jillan Murray on the cut to the net.

McCormick also got to show off her scoring skills. On the take to the net..she’s a pretty good basketball player too.

Pomperaug wins, 18-5.

Top seed East Lyme and #4 Branford also won tonight.

They’ll meet in the other state semifinal.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s