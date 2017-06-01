Highlights: Pomperaug cruises past Law, 18-5, into state semifinals

Hand will now play the 2nd seed–Pomperaug.

The Panthers hosting Jonathan Law of Milford this afternoon.

Home team builds an early lead. Allison McCormick sets up Kathleen Schenk.

A little later on its McCormick on the hook up again. Rewards Jillan Murray on the cut to the net.

McCormick also got to show off her scoring skills. On the take to the net..she’s a pretty good basketball player too.

Pomperaug wins, 18-5.

Top seed East Lyme and #4 Branford also won tonight.

They’ll meet in the other state semifinal.

More stories by John Pierson