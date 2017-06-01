WATCH LIVE: Bridgeport Bluefish baseball

Here at SportzEdge.com, we’re proud to bring you Bridgeport Bluefish baseball, live streaming right here on our website all season long.

Just click play in the video player above to catch all of the action, tonight and all season long.

The Bluefish compete in the independent Atlantic League, which produces dozens of big-league players each year.

For a complete schedule of Bridgeport Bluefish games, visit the team’s official website here. You can also find more live streaming events under the “Watch Live” tab on our homepage.

Thanks for watching, and enjoy the game!

