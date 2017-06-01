Yale baseball ready for first NCAA Tournament appearance since ’94

By Published:

(WTNH)–The Yale Bulldogs are in Oregon, getting ready for Friday’s opening round game against Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament. The Elis are the 3-seed in the regional.

The last time the Bulldogs played in the NCAA Tournament, none of the current players were even born.

“We definitely want to embrace it but not make the situation too big,” said senior Richard Slenker. “But our guys are pretty confident they play a lot older than they are.”

“Yeah, we have a great deal of maturity especially among the younger guys, the position we were in last year where a lot of guys were thrown in the fire, so a lot of guys were able to use that to build off of,” senior Andrew Herrera said.

First pitch is Friday at 4 p.m.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s