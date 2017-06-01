Yale baseball ready for first NCAA Tournament appearance since ’94

(WTNH)–The Yale Bulldogs are in Oregon, getting ready for Friday’s opening round game against Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament. The Elis are the 3-seed in the regional.

The last time the Bulldogs played in the NCAA Tournament, none of the current players were even born.

“We definitely want to embrace it but not make the situation too big,” said senior Richard Slenker. “But our guys are pretty confident they play a lot older than they are.”

“Yeah, we have a great deal of maturity especially among the younger guys, the position we were in last year where a lot of guys were thrown in the fire, so a lot of guys were able to use that to build off of,” senior Andrew Herrera said.

First pitch is Friday at 4 p.m.

