CCSU baseball coach Charlie Hickey measures success in more than just his 600 wins

(WTNH)–It’s been a season full of memories for Charlie Hickey and the Central Connecticut State baseball team.

Hickey won his 600th career game earlier this month, and 500th at Central. The milestones let Hickey reflect on all of his players over the last 18 years, and their achievements on and off the field.

“You think of how successful they are whether they are a high school teacher, or a New Britain police officer, coaching throughout all different levels and guys that are out in the real world selling insurance, those are the ones that you come back to and you realize you made an impact on some of their lives,” Hickey said. “That’s sort of more that I consider a win than necessarily the 600 baseball games.”

“I’m demanding,” Hickey said. “I expect a lot out of them, I expect them to act approriately on the field, in the classroom, in the dorms, have expectations for themselves to be high.”

This is Central’s 5th trip to the NCAA Tournament under Hickey, and first since 2010.

“I told them when we got off the bus on Sunday night, that its going to be a memorable week,” Hickey said. “When you see that joy and excitement in their eyes, and their passion that they had so much fun doing it, you step back a little bit and you say you know what, it’s a proud moment to be the coach of this program.”

And the Blue Devils are an easy program to root for. 22 of the 34 players on the roster are from Connecticut.

“When you can attract Connecticut kids and they can play in front of their parents and their family and friends, it’s a neat way to go to college,” Hickey said.

