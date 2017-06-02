Central Connecticut State NCAA Tournament game against TCU postponed

(WTNH)–The Central Connecticut State baseball team will have to wait another night to begin NCAA Tournament play.

The Blue Devils’ opening game at the NCAA Regional against top-seeded TCU scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to inclement weather in Fort Worth.

The game will be played at 8:00 p.m. eastern time on Saturday night.

The Virginia-Dallas Baptist University game will be played at 3:00 p.m. Saturday to open the weekend’s play.

Central (36-20) is the No. 4 seed in the region, after winning the Northeast Conference title.

